A familiar Norfolk space gets new residents and new cuisine

Tacos Y Tequila brings food, drinks and good times to Colley Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tacos Y Tequila on Colley Avenue in Norfolk sits in a building that's familiar to locals. "There was Elliots, there was Maxwells, and there was Red Dog, and now we are the next generation of restaurants to take this great space and do something great with it," said Chris Arney.

Arney knows at Tacos Y Tequila they have something good to offer.

"We try to be as authentic as we can, provide the best food we can, and the best service," he said. He and his partners ensure the inside looks welcoming and exciting for your dining experience. However, the real reason you should go? The food. They do it well.

"Our birria tacos, those are our top sellers," Arney said.

We can confirm that the tacos and everything else they serve on this menu are delicious. Our team tried it all, and we were satisfied with each dish. One of the most unique dishes was this meat platter, where you had all the options for just 40 dollars.

The California Burrito was also very tasty, which french fries lining the inside. Arney said there's another dish everyone orders too, "Everybody loves fajitas. Chicken, steak, mixed fajitas with shrimp," he added.

The food is great, and the drinks match that energy. You can't have tacos without the tequila. Try their regular or jumbo margaritas. The jalapeno flavor is delicious, but all of the flavors do the job!

"Ghent has treated us well," Arney smiled, and with this food, they are returning the favor to Ghent residents and visitors.