NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire & Rescue is responding to a "chemical emergency" reported at Booker T. Washington High School Thursday morning.

Crews are working to identify and mitigate which chemical is affecting the school, a spokesperson told 13News Now.

Medics took one person to a hospital to be treated, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No further information was provided, but 13News Now is working to learn more about what happened.