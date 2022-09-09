Mark Solesky named Chesapeake police chief

Solesky brings over 35 years of service to the city, having served as acting chief since Kelvin Wright's retirement and, before that, deputy police chief.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Manager Christopher Price appointed Mark Solesky as the permanent police chief after serving in an acting role, the city announced Friday morning.

Solesky brings over 35 years of service to the city, having served as acting chief since Kelvin Wright's retirement in July and, before that, deputy police chief since October 2008.

He started out as a police recruit and worked his way up through different parts of the Chesapeake Police Department.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University, a bachelor’s in criminology from Saint Leo University and graduated from the University of Richmond Professional Executive Leadership School.

His appointment culminates a search process for a new chief, which involved assistance from a recruiting firm, GovHR, according to the city.

To find the right fit for a new chief, consultants interviewed over 50 stakeholders in the community, including members of faith and civic groups, city staff and all levels of the Chesapeake Police Department, the city said.

“Time and again, throughout the process, we heard from our stakeholders that they wanted a Chief who would both continue the strong, positive, and community-focused work Kelvin Wright began, and also seek new ways to continue to keep our community safe well into the future,” City Manager Price said in a news release.