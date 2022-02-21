Chesapeake Police "making progress" in investigation of deadly shooting of a teen Saturday

A person who lives in the area told 13NewsNow he is concerned about a shooting happening near his Chesapeake home and to learn a 17-year-old boy died.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police said they are making progress in an investigation into a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy on Saturday.

On Sunday, a Chesapeake Police spokesperson said the department believes there is no current danger to the public related to the incident. According to police, investigators have spoken to all parties they think could be involved in the shooting. No charges have been filed, at this time.

“I’m just devastated that it happened so close to home you know," said Juan Holt, of Chesapeake.

People, like Holt, who live near the Camelot Community Center on King Arthur Drive heard gunshots around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

“My wife had called me and she was real frantic about it, and she said a little young boy got shot over at the basketball game over at the Camelot Rec Center," he said.

On Sunday, Chesapeake Police said the teen died at the hospital.

Holt lives near the community center and said his wife saw what happened after the shooting.

“She said that she saw the car speeding off and hit another car, and they just kept going," said Holt. “I know it happens everywhere but you know we just got to be more cautious of our surroundings."

The Chesapeake Police Department told 13NewsNow there are still investigating a motive for the shooting.