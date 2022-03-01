Shooting near community center in Chesapeake leaves boy seriously injured

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his condition is not known at this time.

The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a boy injured.

A statement from the department said that they received a call at 1:07 p.m. today that there had been gunshots near the Camelot Community Center, which is at 948 King Arthur Drive.

This is also near Camelot Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found the boy with life-threatening wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his condition is not known at this time.

This is an active investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation of this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit anonymous tips online by clicking here.