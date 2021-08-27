As SCOTUS ends eviction freeze, lawmaker urges Virginians to seek $600M available in tenant relief

As of mid-August, nearly $655 million remained available in renter's relief in the Commonwealth.

NORFOLK, Va. — The White House's latest eviction ban is over.

The Supreme Court ruled evictions can resume across the nation and claimed the CDC lacks the authority to impose a ban.

However, Delegate Marcia Price (D-Newport News) said there are still hundreds of millions of dollars available for tenants in Virginia.

“We do not want millions of dollars sitting in a pot just because people didn’t know about it," said Price.

Del. Price said it is "unfortunate" that the federal freeze ended, but Virginia has resources available for people struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

As of mid-August, Price said roughly $655 million is still up for grabs through the Virginia Rent Relief Program.

“The time is now. There is no more waiting," said Price.

Now in Virginia, renters facing eviction can request a 60-day delay in court.

Homeowners can request a 30-day delay on foreclosure.

The Commonwealth also allows payment plans, and lawmakers recently mandated applying for rental assistance before a landlord can evict.

“That collaboration and that cooperation is what makes all of that possible," said Patrick McCloud, C.E.O. of Virginia Apartment Management Association.

McCloud advises tenants to read notices sent by landlords and respond, especially if they need help, so the landlord can apply on their behalf.

“Property management is about renting and making homes available for people. It’s not about evicting people," he said. "That’s the absolute last resort."

The rental assistance program has helped 43,500 households with average rental payments of more than $8,100, McCloud said.

Del. Price said it’s urgent that people know and capitalize on these resources, even if they’re not currently going through eviction. People are able to receive rent relief up to three months in advance.

If you are worried about paying your bills, you can ask for help online on Virginia’s Rent Relief Program website.