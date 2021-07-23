Tenants urged to seek resources ahead of eviction moratorium's end on July 31

Delegate Marcia Price, tenants rights advocates, and legal experts will host a seminar at 10 a.m. Saturday in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The nationwide eviction moratorium ends on July 31, and Del. Marcia Price says resources are available for people struggling with payments.

Advocates for tenants' rights advise people who are behind on their rent because of the pandemic should reach out for help as soon as possible.

This weekend, Price will host a seminar to help tenants know their rights, protections and help navigate through available resources.

“There’s over $800 million ready to help people," said Price. "We just have to help people apply for that so that they can prevent an eviction, get back on track, and get the dollars back to where they are supposed to be. And that’s to the people.”

The nationwide temporary halt has been a lifeline for people hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the financial impacts aren't over for many families.

“As people are trying to find their way and get their footing back, we have lots of resources," she said.

The CDC originally planned to end the moratorium last month, but extended the deadline one last time in fear of a surge of evictions.

In February, Governor Ralph Northam announced hundreds of millions in stimulus money directed toward the Virginia Rent Relief Program.

Price says people should know there are options.

“There’s a 14-day notice to pay or quit. There are payment plans. There's a 60-day stay for an eviction for a tenant and a 30-day stay for foreclosure for a homeowner,” she mentioned.

The "Know Your Rights: Housing Edition" event will take place Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center at 2410 Wickham Avenue. It will also feature the City of Newport News, the Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia, Tidewater Tenants Rights, Consumer Litigation Associates, and the Virginia Poverty Law Center.