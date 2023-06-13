Foodbank's 'Summer Food Service Program' to start soon

NORFOLK, Va. — If you need help putting food on the table this summer, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is about to kick off its "Summer Food Service Program" later this month.
Children of all ages can get a free meal Monday through Friday at certain locations in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and on the Eastern Shore. The program is meant to help feed kids who typically rely on school lunches and packed weekend meals during the school year.
In this summer program, there will be times each day when food is served on a first-come-first-served basis. The times and locations are listed below:
EASTERN SHORE
- June 20-August 25, 2023: Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club
24577 Mary N. Smith Road (Accomac) | 757-709-3038
Breakfast 7:30-9:30am | Lunch 12:30-2:30pm
NORFOLK
- June 20-August 18, 2023: Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club
3017 Kimball Terrace |757-226-0001
Breakfast 8:30-9:30am | Lunch 12:30-1:30pm
- June 20-August 18, 2023: Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit
701 Berkley Avenue Extension | 757-545-5963
Breakfast 9:00-10:00am | Lunch 11:30am-1:00pm
- June 20-August 18, 2023: Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club
804 Whitaker Lane | 757-904-0572
Lunch 12:00-2:00pm | Afternoon Snack 4:00-5:00pm
- June 26-August 25, 2023: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community
Center of Hampton Roads
1401 Ballentine Boulevard | 757-622-5762
Breakfast 9:00-9:45am | Lunch 12:15-1:00pm
PORTSMOUTH
- June 20-August 25, 2023: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club
5905 Portsmouth Boulevard | 757-967-8361
Breakfast 8:00-9:00am | Lunch 12:00-1:00pm
SUFFOLK
- June 26-August 18, 2023: Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, Forest Glen Unit
200 Forest Glen Drive | 757-652-4017
Breakfast 8:30-9:30am | Lunch 12:30-1:30pm