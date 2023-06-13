Foodbank's 'Summer Food Service Program' to start soon

The program is meant to help feed kids who typically rely on school lunches and packed weekend meals during the school year.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you need help putting food on the table this summer, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is about to kick off its "Summer Food Service Program" later this month.

Children of all ages can get a free meal Monday through Friday at certain locations in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and on the Eastern Shore. The program is meant to help feed kids who typically rely on school lunches and packed weekend meals during the school year.

In this summer program, there will be times each day when food is served on a first-come-first-served basis. The times and locations are listed below:

EASTERN SHORE

June 20-August 25, 2023: Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club

24577 Mary N. Smith Road (Accomac) | 757-709-3038

Breakfast 7:30-9:30am | Lunch 12:30-2:30pm

NORFOLK

June 20-August 18, 2023: Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club

3017 Kimball Terrace |757-226-0001

Breakfast 8:30-9:30am | Lunch 12:30-1:30pm

3017 Kimball Terrace |757-226-0001 Breakfast 8:30-9:30am | Lunch 12:30-1:30pm June 20-August 18, 2023: Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit

701 Berkley Avenue Extension | 757-545-5963

Breakfast 9:00-10:00am | Lunch 11:30am-1:00pm

701 Berkley Avenue Extension | 757-545-5963 Breakfast 9:00-10:00am | Lunch 11:30am-1:00pm June 20-August 18, 2023: Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club

804 Whitaker Lane | 757-904-0572

Lunch 12:00-2:00pm | Afternoon Snack 4:00-5:00pm

804 Whitaker Lane | 757-904-0572 Lunch 12:00-2:00pm | Afternoon Snack 4:00-5:00pm June 26-August 25, 2023: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community

Center of Hampton Roads

1401 Ballentine Boulevard | 757-622-5762

Breakfast 9:00-9:45am | Lunch 12:15-1:00pm

PORTSMOUTH

June 20-August 25, 2023: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club

5905 Portsmouth Boulevard | 757-967-8361

Breakfast 8:00-9:00am | Lunch 12:00-1:00pm

SUFFOLK