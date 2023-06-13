x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Foodbank's 'Summer Food Service Program' to start soon

The program is meant to help feed kids who typically rely on school lunches and packed weekend meals during the school year.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you need help putting food on the table this summer, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is about to kick off its "Summer Food Service Program" later this month.

Children of all ages can get a free meal Monday through Friday at certain locations in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and on the Eastern Shore. The program is meant to help feed kids who typically rely on school lunches and packed weekend meals during the school year.

In this summer program, there will be times each day when food is served on a first-come-first-served basis. The times and locations are listed below:

EASTERN SHORE

  • June 20-August 25, 2023: Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club
    24577 Mary N. Smith Road (Accomac) | 757-709-3038
    Breakfast 7:30-9:30am | Lunch 12:30-2:30pm 

NORFOLK

  • June 20-August 18, 2023: Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club
    3017 Kimball Terrace |757-226-0001
    Breakfast 8:30-9:30am | Lunch 12:30-1:30pm
  • June 20-August 18, 2023: Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit
    701 Berkley Avenue Extension | 757-545-5963
    Breakfast 9:00-10:00am | Lunch 11:30am-1:00pm
  • June 20-August 18, 2023: Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club
    804 Whitaker Lane | 757-904-0572
    Lunch 12:00-2:00pm | Afternoon Snack 4:00-5:00pm
  • June 26-August 25, 2023: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community
    Center of Hampton Roads
    1401 Ballentine Boulevard | 757-622-5762
    Breakfast 9:00-9:45am | Lunch 12:15-1:00pm

PORTSMOUTH

  • June 20-August 25, 2023: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club
    5905 Portsmouth Boulevard | 757-967-8361
    Breakfast 8:00-9:00am | Lunch 12:00-1:00pm 

SUFFOLK

  • June 26-August 18, 2023: Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, Forest Glen Unit
    200 Forest Glen Drive | 757-652-4017
    Breakfast 8:30-9:30am | Lunch 12:30-1:30pm

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Suffolk leaders and community members huddle up to make plans for 'National Night Out'

Before You Leave, Check This Out