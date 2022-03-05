Give Local 757: Hampton Roads Community Action Program makes second chances a reality

The organization provides not only jobs, but clothing, bicycles, and counseling to help people who re-enter society after serving time in jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Give Local 757 is just one week away. It's the annual day of giving in Hampton Roads on May 10.

One of those nonprofit organizations has been serving the seven cities since 1965.

The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) has more than 25 services to help individuals and families across the seven cities.

Kiera White is a participant in the Virginia Community Action Reentry System or CARES program. She was given a second chance after spending five years in jail. White said she had a hard time finding a job until she met with workers at HRCAP.

“It helps. It gives you that motivation and drive and push that you need," said White.

The organization provides not only jobs, but clothing, bicycles, and counseling to help people who re-enter society after serving time in jail. Monique Ricks was a Virginia CARES participant at one time too.

“We are not our mistakes," said Ricks.

Now, she’s the program's main coordinator.

“It makes me feel good when I come in and I see where there’s a participant who has accomplished something that they wanted," said Ricks.

HRCAP Community Services Director Michelle Grant said the group offers other services like Head Start programs, helping veterans find homes and hosts a number of community events.

“We help thousands of people every year," said Grant.