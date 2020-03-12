How evictions could impact public housing and Section 8 families in Norfolk

By the end of 2020, eviction moratoriums at the national and state level are set to expire.

NORFOLK, Va. — The risk of eviction is becoming a harsh reality for some Americans who may be financially struggling through the pandemic.

By the end of 2020, eviction moratoriums at the national and state level are set to expire. The Centers for Disease Control issued a temporary halt on residential evictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

For the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the possibility of upcoming changes pose new challenges for the agency.

“It’s been keeping me up at night, knowing the moratorium is going to end," said Bryant Sanders, Property Management Director with NRHA.

Sanders, who oversees the public housing within the department, says the NRHA will start reaching out to public housing residents to establish repayment agreements for families to help them through the pandemic, even if they have outstanding balances.

“We don’t want to evict families, it's not what we’re here for. So that’s why we’re looking at family situations on a case-by-case basis, we want families to be housed,” Sanders said.

The NRHA also oversees recipients of Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8 housing. These residents face a different risk, however, since Section 8 residents live under independent landlords with the help of financial assistance.

According to Pamela Jones-Watford, Housing Choice Voucher Director, the NRHA would have no control over evictions in these cases, in the event HCV recipients have not paid their share of the rent.

“As of December 31, a landlord can take a family to court and go forward with an eviction, but we’re hopeful that doesn’t happen," Jones-Watford said.

Norfolk residents who fall under public housing or HCV recipients and may have had changes to their income during the pandemic are being encouraged to contact the NRHA as soon as possible to establish a plan moving forward before the moratorium ends.

Jones-Watford says financial assistance is available for families as long as they let the NRHA know ahead of time.

“We are hopeful that program participants won’t have to be evicted. Because we’ve completed interim changes to determine that the housing authority would pay a greater portion," Jones-Watford said.

“The moratorium is over on December 31, but COVID is not over. To make a family homeless right now is not in the game plan for us," Sanders said.