James City County offers 'Ice Cream with a Cop' to connect with community

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is reaching out to locals with kids this month with its Ice Cream with a Cop initiative.

Monday morning, the department wrote that it hopes to use this event to bond with the area's children and parents, both.

"Ice Cream With a Cop aims to bridge relationships between local police officers and kids in a fun and informal environment designed to build trust and friendships," wrote a spokesperson.

The department is offering free scoops to all participants aged 14 and younger. The event is set for August 26 at Norge Bazaar & Ice Cream Shoppe on Richmond Road, from 1 to 3 p.m.