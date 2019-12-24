VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 1,500 kids got Christmas gifts on Tuesday, thanks to The Noblemen charity.

The Noblemen held a giveaway in Virginia Beach, at Virginia Beach Boulevard and Birdneck Road. Every year the charity spends all season collecting toys for kids in need.

The Noblemen is a local non-profit organization that focuses on helping kids in Hampton Roads.

