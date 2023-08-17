Norfolk nonprofit seeks ‘100 men’ to help welcome students at P.B. Young Elementary

Anthony Clary, founder of Reck League, hopes to encourage students on the first day of school, Aug. 28.

NORFOLK, Va. — The leader of a Norfolk nonprofit is calling on men to help welcome students back to school.

Anthony Clary has a vision for his childhood school.

He has fond memories of his days at P.B. Young Elementary, located in the heart of Young Terrace.

That’s why Clary, founder of Reck League, wants to give back!

“My goal is to have 100-plus men,” Clary said.

On August 28 – the first day of school – Clary is calling on men in the community to help welcome students P.B. Young Elementary School.

“The goal is to line these two pathways with men and as the kids come down, and the bell rings, we pretty much welcome them back to a prosperous school year,” he said.

Clary said he wants to see more men get involved and engage with youth, and he believes they play an important role in lifting the next generation.

“And I just wanted to change that stigma,” he said. “You know, there’s a lot of us who do care. This is an opportunity to show we want to be involved and we want to help guide our kids on a better path.”

The effort is a partnership with groups, Impact Virginia and Seniors Aging Gracefully.

Clary said the invite is open to anyone willing to support youth.

“If you have the time, you have the availability, you know this is the place to be on August 28,” he said.

Volunteers will begin meeting at 8:30 a.m.

This is not the only back-to-school event Clary is planning.

This Saturday, August 19, his nonprofit, Reck League, along with Stop The Violence 757, will giveaway school supplies in the parking lot of Shiloh Baptist Church on Park Avenue in Norfolk.