OCRACOKE, N.C. — Many residents on Ocracoke Island are still working to put the pieces of their lives together nearly two months after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the area.
And one church wants to make their lives a little bit easier this holiday season and beyond.
Lifesaving Church started its 'Adopt A Family' Program, which began Oct. 8 and is for all residents of Ocracoke affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Short-term and long-term options are available to help families. If you want to adopt a family, the church asks that you include what needs you would be able to cover like utilities, bedding and clothing.
You can e-mail adopt@lifesaving.church for more information.
RELATED: Dorian disaster recovery centers in North Carolina to close Thursday
RELATED: Governments in more NC counties qualify for Dorian aid
RELATED: October 15, 1954 | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams NC coast, obliterates parts of Oak Island
RELATED: FEMA denies Dorian individual assistance in Dare, Hyde Counties
RELATED: Ocracoke woman who lost everything except her horse to Hurricane Dorian now helps others