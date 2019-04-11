OCRACOKE, N.C. — Many residents on Ocracoke Island are still working to put the pieces of their lives together nearly two months after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the area.

And one church wants to make their lives a little bit easier this holiday season and beyond.

Lifesaving Church started its 'Adopt A Family' Program, which began Oct. 8 and is for all residents of Ocracoke affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Short-term and long-term options are available to help families. If you want to adopt a family, the church asks that you include what needs you would be able to cover like utilities, bedding and clothing.

You can e-mail adopt@lifesaving.church for more information.

Lifesaving Church - Ocracoke Assembly of God To all...First thank you for your prayers, phone calls and emails! P... lease understand Ocracoke has been utterly devastated and responding to everyone has been at best difficult. Pictures don't do justice and news media coverage has been mediocre at best. Families, individuals, businesses and everything in between has been affected.

