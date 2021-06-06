Operation Smile opens interactive learning center to teach people about cleft conditions

The nonprofit organization works with children born with cleft conditions which can cause serious health issues if it's not treated.

Operation Smile, a Virginia Beach-based health organization, opened an interactive learning center Tuesday to teach people about treating cleft lip and palate.

The nonprofit organization works with children born with cleft conditions, which is a gap in the mouth that didn't close during the early stages of pregnancy. It can cause serious health issues if it's not treated.

The organization created the Anthony L. and Hideko S. Burgess Interactive Learning Center (ILC) to help people walk in the footsteps of patients, their families and volunteers. The center shows the organization's work through the perspectives of nine patients.

The center officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Operation Smile's co-founders Dr. Bill Magee and Kathy Magee, along with NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith gave remarks.