Newly renovated Chesapeake Care Clinic expands services to meet patient needs

The nonprofit says it didn't have enough space to serve its growing number of patients.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Providing quality care is the goal at Chesapeake Care Clinic.

The nonprofit offers medical and dental services to low-income and underserved Hampton Roads residents. They've dealt with a major challenge: a large number of patients without enough space to serve them.



"The medical area, in particular, was really not up to snuff," said Maryellen Remich, the president of the Chesapeake Care Clinic. "It was not ADA compliant. It was not HIPAA compliant and it was difficult to work in the rooms."



Through the help of several local organizations, the clinic renovated the space, making it HIPAA and ADA compliant.

"Things we were able to do were to go from six to nine exam rooms," Remich said. "We do have a treatment room. We were able to put sinks in every exam room which -- believe it or not -- we did not have before."

The Chesapeake Care Clinic has renovated the space which also allowed the organization to expand its services.



The group now has a lab which is a first for the clinic. There are new computer workstations and small exam rooms turned into offices. These are all changes that will help expand its services to patients.

"We can provide almost everything that a patient needs," Remich said.

She said this will help the growing number of patients since the pandemic began.

"We've probably gone up about 100 patients since then," she said. "We have the capacity to see more."

Services are available to Hampton Roads residents who meet the organization's income guidelines. You can view the clinic's eligibility criteria here.