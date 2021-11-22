Portsmouth Police Department donates food, gives support to community organizations

Today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., they are serving food in the Lincoln neighborhood.

The Portsmouth Police Department joined forces with several community organizations over the last week to give back and get in the holiday spirit.

Portsmouth police donated over 52,000 pounds of food in total to residents in need.

In addition to the department, Social Services, the Rise Up Foundation, Portsmouth Violence Interrupters, M5K Ministries and Hope Charitable Services delivered 40,000 pounds of bananas, 5,000 pounds of collard greens and 3,000 pounds of sweet potatoes on Nov. 16.

On Nov. 19, Portsmouth police delivered 35 Thanksgiving meals to families in need throughout the city in sponsorship with Faith Behind the Badge leadership.

On Nov. 21, Portsmouth police, Portsmouth Violence Interrupters, Faith-Based Leadership and PPD Explorers served 525 plates of food and 4,000 pounds of dried goods to residents of London Oaks and the homeless.

Today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., they are serving food in the Lincoln neighborhood.