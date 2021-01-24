Portsmouth Restaurant Week is underway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — With the past year having been so tough on small businesses, the city of Portsmouth is hoping a weeklong event can give a multitude of restaurants a lift, while at the same time highlighting the range of cuisine available in their city.



Portsmouth Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday, January 24, and runs through January 30. It features special offers and menus for takeout, dine-in, or outdoor patio seating at 20 Portsmouth area restaurants.



Although the event has been held before, the impacts on restaurants from the pandemic mean diners who take advantage of this year's Restaurant Week specials will not only be provided with some great food and drink, but will also give them a chance to help the local economy.



Restaurants participating in 2021 include:



•Guad’s Mexican Restaurant

•Gosport Tavern

•Cafe Europa

•Roger Brown’s Restaurant and Sports Bar

•Olde Towne Public House

•Longboard’s

•Baron’s Pub

•The Coffee Shoppe

•Humbolt Steel Pizza

•Bailey’s Bayou

•JoJack’s Espresso Bar

•Beyond Vegan Cell Food

•Bangkok Garden

•Fish & Slips

•The Bier Garden

•619 Cantina

•The Lobscouser Restaurant

•Griff’s Restaurant & Sports Lounge

•Corner Café, Inc.

•Renaissance Portsmouth Norfolk Waterfront