Thousands experience power outages in Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg areas

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Thousands of people in the areas of York County, Williamsburg and Gloucester experienced power outages Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said strong winds and rain caused trees to fall on powerlines, pulling them down and breaking poles in the process. The storms causing the damage moved through the area around 6 to 7 a.m.

In Gloucester, there were 10,000 customers without power, but Dominion crews got it down to around 7,500 before 10 a.m.

Also before 10 a.m., about 5,000 customers were without power in the York County and Williamsburg areas, down from 8,000 earlier in the morning.

The Dominion spokesperson said crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power.