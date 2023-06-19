NC-12 closed as crane removes boat grounded on Cape Hatteras beach

The Carol-ina grounded near the northeastern entrance to Hatteras Village during the early evening hours of Sunday, June 18.

HATTERAS, N.C. — A boat grounded on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore over the weekend, and now a crane has to be brought it to remove it, the National Park Service said.

The northbound lane of N.C. Highway 12 will be closed between Hatteras and Frisco, starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The plan is to use a crane to lift the vessel over the dune and onto a trailer on the northbound lane of the highway, according to the National Park Service.

The 28-foot vessel, named the Carol-ina, grounded near the northeastern entrance to Hatteras Village early Sunday. Four people were on board when the boat came ashore. NPS said nobody was hurt.

There's no word on what led to the boat's grounding.