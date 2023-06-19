x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outer Banks

NC-12 closed as crane removes boat grounded on Cape Hatteras beach

The Carol-ina grounded near the northeastern entrance to Hatteras Village during the early evening hours of Sunday, June 18.
Credit: National Parks Service
A 28-foot vessel named the "Carol-ina" grounded on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on June 18. 2023.

HATTERAS, N.C. — A boat grounded on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore over the weekend, and now a crane has to be brought it to remove it, the National Park Service said

The northbound lane of N.C. Highway 12 will be closed between Hatteras and Frisco, starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The plan is to use a crane to lift the vessel over the dune and onto a trailer on the northbound lane of the highway, according to the National Park Service. 

The 28-foot vessel, named the Carol-ina, grounded near the northeastern entrance to Hatteras Village early Sunday. Four people were on board when the boat came ashore. NPS said nobody was hurt.

There's no word on what led to the boat's grounding.

The National Park Service, the N.C. Department of Transporation, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Dare County Sheriff's Office and Dare County Emergency Management are all involved in the plan to remove the boat.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Corolla's well-loved wild horse Caroline killed by a wild stallion

Before You Leave, Check This Out