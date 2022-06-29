People who live at SeaView Lofts in Newport News ordered to vacate due to safety issues

City officials said the building was deemed unsafe for occupancy under state and local laws.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — People who live at SeaView Lofts in Newport News will need a new place to stay after they were ordered to vacate Tuesday due to safety issues, according to a city notice obtained by 13News Now.

The notice from the city's Department of Codes Compliance said the owners of the apartment failed to correct safety issues with the property. The exact issues weren't specified, though.

The apartment complex is located at 2 28th Street, which is in Downtown Newport News and near Newport News Shipbuilding.

In the notice, residents were given 48 hours to leave the building. City officials said people who need help with shelter referrals and resource information can visit the West Avenue Library to talk about alternative accommodations.