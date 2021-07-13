'Stop the Violence' rally held in wake of deadly teen shootings in Norfolk

On Tuesday night, the "Stop the Violence" team held another rally in their honor. Organizers say it's their eighth rally this year.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three teens were shot in the early morning hours Tuesday on Norfolk's Thurgood Street. 15-year-old Kristopher Edmonds died.

Just days earlier, 15-year-old Teonna Coburn was shot and killed on East Tanners Creek Drive, and another teen was injured.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone was among those in attendance. He said it's going to take his department, city council, and the community to find a way to inspire young people and make them see the value in themselves.

"My God, man," Boone said. "It keeps me up at night. It really creates a space in my head that, you know... we gotta do better."