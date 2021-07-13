15-year-old boy dies, two other teenagers hurt after shooting in Norfolk

Police said a 15-year-old died at the hospital. They expect the other teenagers to recover from the shooting on Thurgood Street in Diggs Town.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police have said one of three teenagers shot in Diggs Town Tuesday died at the hospital.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m.in the 1700 block of Thurgood Street. That's off of Campostella Road.

Officers said when they got to the scene they found three teenage boys, a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old. The 15-year-old, who went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, is the person who died.

According to police, the other two boys' injuries were not considered life-threatening. They are expected to be OK.

If you have information about this incident call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip http://p3tips.com/1126.