Taste of India returns to Norfolk after a three-year pause

NORFOLK, Va. — The Taste of India is returning to Hampton Roads this weekend after a three-year hiatus!

The celebration of Indian food, fashion and tradition is happening on Saturday at Old Dominion University's Chartway Arena.

According to the festival's website, the event attracts anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 visitors each year, making it one of the largest Asian Indian festivals in the state.

The Taste of India is returning for its 14th year after the pandemic forced a three-year pause. This year, the festival is emphasizing India's rich textile heritage, which dates back to 4000 B.C.

There will be entertainment including Bollywood, Bhangra and Fusion dances, and a local dance competition. Visitors can also enjoy Indian cuisine, crafts and a yoga demonstration.

"We are so excited to bring Taste of India back for a 14th year," Festival Chair Sanjay Patel said in a news release. "This is our gift to the wonderful people in our region, and our many volunteers and businesspeople cannot wait to share our customs and traditions with our friends across Hampton Roads."

Admission to the festival is free. It's Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.