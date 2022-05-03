Virginia Beach Police Department names African American community liaison

The department said Sgt. Christopher Washington has been part of the team for 12 years and is passionate about connecting with his community.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sgt. Christopher Washington was just named the Virginia Beach Police Department's African American community liaison, and he said he's excited to start bridging gaps.

In a video introduction, Washington showed that. He said he started out as a school resources officer, and there, enjoyed feeling like a part of people's lives.

"One thing I always tell people is, I was a man for 25 years before I joined the police department, so I have the perspective of the community," he said. "I remember what it was like, not understanding, hearing things on the news and coming to my own conclusions. But over the last 14 years, I’ve seen the other side. I have answers to those questions that I have, and I try to get that back to the community."

A statement from the department said one of Washington's goals is to build trusting relationships with neighborhoods, churches and schools. It also said VBPD wants "all members of the community feel they are treated with respect and dignity."

Washington said he's always taken a professional approach to the job, and for him, "integrity and righteousness" are the most important aspects to uphold.

"It’s about time that we take advantage of having a chief and a police staff that is open and willing to ask people, say ‘Have that conversation,’" Washington said. "So if this is the time to do it -- this is an area that we want to see true growth, we want to see expansion of the department and the community in coming together – then, this is the opportunity."