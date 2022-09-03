Virginia CPS reports 42 children died from neglect or abuse in 2020. Experts say they expect another big wave.

Virginia Child Protective Services investigated hundreds of cases in 2020. Hampton Roads saw a high number of investigations leading to reports of neglect and abuse.

NORFOLK, Va. — The latest numbers from Child Protective Services in Virginia are showing how children have been treated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPS reported about 42 child deaths directly related to abuse or neglect throughout 2020. About 88% of those children were reported to be three years old or younger.

However, the full report also includes all of the investigations the state conducted regarding child abuse and neglect that didn't result in death.

The eastern region investigated the most child deaths (57), while the northern region experienced the highest rate of child deaths (6.2 deaths per 100,000 children).

Leading up to June of 2021, investigators looked into 240 cases in Newport News, but that doesn't compare to about 402 cases reported in Norfolk. Virginia Beach saw 288 cases and Chesapeake saw 174 cases.

John Murray, the CEO of Families First of Virginia, said the number of child abuse and neglect cases dropped in 2020 mainly because children stayed home from school due to COVID-19.

"There's always been a pandemic. A pandemic of child abuse. It's a lot bigger than what the public knows about," said Murray. "One of the biggest contributing factors in getting information of possibility of abuse cases is through the school system. Once children were removed from that, we saw the numbers just dive down and they're coming back now that they're back in school."

Murray said he's already seen an uptick in cases over the past six months and believes it could get worse as pandemic restrictions lift.

He said as children take part in more programs and return to the classroom, he expects more people to report cases of abuse or neglect.

"I think the numbers are large now, but I think they're going to be even larger than what people are expecting," said Murray.