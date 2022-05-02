YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas to launch new mobile health units for community access

They hope to decrease levels of preventable diseases and encourage happy, healthy lifestyles.

A new type of mobile unit is hitting the road across the region to provide greater access to health and wellness.

The Y in Motion initiative is led by the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas with $350,000 in funding from Sentara Healthcare.

It's heading directly into communities where resources are limited for education and health, aiming to make a difference.

“Where you live should not determine your quality of life. Guided by over 126 years of successful programming at our brick-and-mortar locations, we will now offer the same trusted classes on nutrition and health screenings through a mobile bus service that will target communities with the greatest health disparities,” said Adam Klutts, president, and CEO of the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas.

“Thanks to Sentara’s generosity, the recently developed Y in Motion initiative will further underscore our commitment to treating mind and body by bringing a wide array of health-based activities, classes, and expertise to those in need.”

From guided instructions on exercise to information on different types of nutritional values in food, the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas hopes to decrease levels of preventable diseases and encourage a happy, healthy lifestyle.