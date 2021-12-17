19-year-old man arrested for allegedly abducting teen, Williamsburg police say

A 17-year-old was reported missing by her mother on Oct. 20. Her mother last saw her on Sept. 30.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Department said a 19-year-old man from Henrico was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abducting a teenager.

Brando Alex Pastor Batz was charged with one felony count of abduction and kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the police department, a 17-year-old was reported missing by her mother on Oct. 20. Her mother last saw her on Sept. 30.

After an investigation, the missing teen was found in Henrico and warrants were taken out against Batz.

On Tuesday, the victim was successfully recovered and Batz was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Henrico Regional Jail West.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.