Norfolk police seize hundreds of pounds of marijuana worth over $1 million; 2 arrested

Police found the drugs at the Berkley Supermarket at 201 East Berkley Avenue, according to the department.

NORFOLK, Va. — A delivery of 220 pounds of marijuana led to a double-arrest in Norfolk this week, police said.

Lichuang Dai and Jianfeng Ma, both 32, were charged with penalties for sale, gift, distribution or possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana and transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth.

Police officers say they found the drugs at the Berkley Supermarket at 201 East Berkley Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., the department got a tip about a suspicious package delivered to the store. Investigators discovered that the package had over $1 million worth of marijuana inside it.

Dai and Ma are being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3 Tips.

What are the marijuana laws in Virginia?

Possession of marijuana is legal for people 21 years and older in Virginia, but it can't exceed one ounce of cannabis for personal use.

People 21 years and older can use marijuana in private residences, but nothing prohibits the owner of a private residence from restricting the use of marijuana on its premises -- so apartment complexes and rental homes can have rules against smoking it.

People found guilty of possessing more than one ounce, but not more than one pound of marijuana, could get a civil penalty of not more than $25. People found guilty of possessing more than one pound are subject to a felony.

It's still illegal to distribute or sell marijuana, and/or to possess any amount of marijuana with the intent to distribute or sell it.