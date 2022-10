The shooting happened in the 500 block of Duck Pond Road, NPD said.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a woman was treated for less serious injuries after a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday, the Norfolk Police Department Tweeted.

NPD said it was investigating the shooting that happened in the 500 block of Duck Pond Road around noon Saturday.

