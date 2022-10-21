1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk

One man was shot and another person suffered an injury from an assault in Suffolk Friday night, according to the police department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting.

That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt from an assault, according to the Suffolk Police Dept.

Police said the incident actually took place in the 100 block of 1st Avenue, just a few blocks away from where police found the victims.

Both people were taken to the hospital.