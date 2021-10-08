Man sentenced for deadly 2018 shooting in Norfolk

William G. Shahan was sentenced to more than four decades in prison for the 2018 shooting death of Clifford Duty III.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired March 7, 2019.

A Norfolk man who was convicted of a deadly 2018 shooting will spend the next four decades behind bars, prosecutors said.

William G. Shahan was sentenced to 43 years in prison on Friday, after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Clifford Duty III.

Police said on the night of January 31, 2018, officers found Duty dead inside a home in the 1500 block of W. Little Creek Road.