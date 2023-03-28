3 arrested for human trafficking in Hampton Roads plead guilty to money laundering

In the plea agreement, all other charges for Yang Gao, Ye Wang and Si Liu were dropped. They will also have to forfeit several properties.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people from Hampton Roads arrested on sex trafficking charges in 2022 pled guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering earlier this month, online court documents show.

In the plea agreement, all other charges for Yang Gao, Ye Wang and Si Liu were dropped. They will also have to forfeit several properties.

The investigation began in January 2022 when the Virginia Beach Police Department conducted anti-human trafficking operations. It led to search warrants on four massage parlors and three homes in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg.

The three were arrested on several charges, including sex trafficking, maintaining or frequenting a bawdy place, prostitution or adding in procurement and pander, and pimp or receiving money from a prostitute.

In their plea agreement, the three acknowledged they laundered money to conceal illegal activity, particularly to promote prostitution.

They admitted to operating unregistered massage parlors in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, which made money from the prostitution of women who engaged in sexual acts.