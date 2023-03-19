Police: 3 men shot early Sunday morning near W&M in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Three men were shot in Williamsburg early Sunday morning under unexplained circumstances. All three are expected to survive.



According to a Williamsburg Police Department spokesperson, their officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of a shooting on Scotland Street, close to the campus of the College of William & Mary. When they got to that location, they found the three men who had been shot. One is 25-years-old, and the other two are both 24-years-old. All three were taken to a local hospital, and are expected to recover



Police didn't provide any possible motive or circumstances which may have led to the men being shot. They also didn't share any information about a possible suspect or any ongoing danger to the public.



The Williamsburg Police Department is asking anyone who might have information about this incident to please contact them at 757-220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Peninsula Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or they can submit a tip online at: http://www.crimeinfo.net/sitemenu.aspx?P=about&ID=1143, or by using the P3 Tips App on a mobile device.