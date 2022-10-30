Chesapeake Police: 3-year-old grazed by bullet in drive-by shooting

The child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A three-year-old was "grazed" by a bullet in the second drive-by shooting in 24 hours in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

Just before 1:45 p.m., CPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Farmer Lane for a report of a shooting.

Once there, police learned that a dark sedan came through the area and fired several shots at multiple buildings, the department said.

A three-year-old was "grazed," by one of the bullets, the department said.

That child was taken to the hospital but was expected to be ok.

This was an ongoing investigation Sunday, and the information in this article came straight from Chesapeake's Public Information Officer.