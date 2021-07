A 3-year-old was taken to CHKD overnight with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

NORFOLK, Va. — Around 12:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Department responded to CHKD after getting reports of that 3-year-old had been shot.

The child had non life-threatening injuries.

Police think the incident happened in the 400 block of St. Paul's Blvd.

Police are still investigating the incident.