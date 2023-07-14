4 charged for bringing guns to Gloucester County School Board meeting

"It was 100% an act of intimidation," one witness said. "The fact that someone brought a firearm, or multiple firearms, onto school property is unacceptable."

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Four men face charges for allegedly bringing guns onto school property during a Gloucester County School Board meeting earlier this week.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, five men entered the Thomas Calhoun Walker Education Center during the meeting Tuesday evening.

An on-duty deputy reportedly took note of the men, who dispersed inside the auditorium.

The deputy noticed one of the men, 28-year-old Trevor Herrin, had a knife attached to the back of his belt in a “scout carry” position. According to the GCSO, this position gives easy access to withdraw the knife from the sheath.

Herrin eventually went to the podium during the public comment period. He told the audience his car ties had been slashed during the last school board meeting.

Herrin said he “would strongly recommend caution and reflection before engaging in anything like that, especially with someone you don’t know, with capabilities you don’t know," according to the GCSO.

When Herrin finished speaking at the podium, the deputy noticed a pistol on the right side of Herrin's body.

"...He previously was unable to see due to the positioning of the weapon and the shirt the male was wearing hanging below his belt line (concealed)," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.

An eyewitness spoke to 13News Now about the incident Wednesday.

"You could see it poking through the top of his pants. A person in the audience noticed and immediately notified deputies," said the eyewitness who wanted to remain anonymous. "It was 100% an act of intimidation," said the eyewitness. "The fact that someone brought a firearm, or multiple firearms, onto school property is unacceptable."

Shortly after Herrin spoke at the podium, the group of men then left the school building. The deputy stopped them in the parking lot.

The deputy discovered four out of the five men had firearms on them. The sheriff's office noted that except for Herrin, the other men had valid concealed handgun permits.

Authorities charged the following men with carrying a firearm onto school property:

32-year-old Derek Coblentz

26-year-old Christopher Cordasco

27-year-old Antonio Hernandez

Authorities charged Herrin with carrying a firearm onto school property, along with unlawfully possessing a concealed firearm.

In regard to the tire slashing accusation, authorities checked security camera footage of the alleged incident, however, "no evidence of anyone tampering with it was able to be seen."