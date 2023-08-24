$5M lawsuit: Norfolk housing authority's failure to fix apartment locks resulted in woman's murder

In the wrongful death lawsuit, Tawanda Scarbor says NRHA's failure to fix locks in a Young Terrace apartment resulted in the death of her 26-year-old daughter.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Norfolk's public housing authority, claiming the organization's failure to fix locks at a residence in the Young Terrace community resulted in the murder of her daughter last year.

In the wrongful death lawsuit filed in Norfolk Circuit Court in April, Tawanda Scarbor names three defendants: Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA), Young Terrace Tenant Management and the unknown killer, referred to as John Doe.

She accuses NRHA and YTTM of negligence and Doe of battery resulting in the death of 26-year-old Jwanta Scarbor, who was found dead inside her East Olney Road apartment on March 14, 2022, according to the Norfolk Police Department. Investigators have still not named a suspect in the homicide case.

Scarbor's complaint states someone broke into Jwanta's apartment and shot her to death while her 1-year-old son was inside the home. It also states that Jwanta's 6-year-old daughter was the person who discovered the body two days later, as well as the "screaming" baby upstairs.

Scarbor claims the apartment's front door lock, door knob and window locks had been broken for several months before Jwanta's death, despite multiple complaints and work orders made to community management. She also says Jwanta told them she was unsafe, and nothing was done.

Her lawsuit argues the defendants "carelessly and negligently failed to provide adequate and effective safety and security measures" and "failed to take appropriate steps to remedy unsafe conditions," which gave Doe the opportunity to access the residence and attack her daughter.

Lawyers for NRHA filed a response to the lawsuit on July 28 that states, under Virginia Common Law and per the lease agreement, the organization "did not have a duty to maintain or repair the door locks, doorknobs, and window locks because all mechanisms were within [Jwanta's] exclusive control." The city has asked that the complaint be dismissed.

The case was assigned to a judge last week and a date is being set for a pretrial hearing.