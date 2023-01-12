6-year-old's backpack was searched before shooting, school officials say

The superintendent told parents the student's backpack was searched after they got a tip that he may have had a weapon the day of the shooting.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New details are revealing more about the hours leading up to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Last Friday, a 6-year-old boy is accused of shooting his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner.

Zwerner, 25, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her condition is reported to have improved over the weekend.

Thursday night, school officials invited families to a virtual town hall to discuss safety measures for the elementary school going forward, and during that meeting, they unveiled new details about that day.

Out of respect for the families, 13News Now did not attend the virtual town hall. However, a spokesperson with the school confirmed some details revealed to parents during the meeting.

School spokesperson Michelle Price said during the meeting, Newport News School Superindent Dr. George Parker, III, told parents the 6-year-old shooter arrived late to school the day of the shooting.

He went on to say that the student's backpack was searched after it was reported that the student may have a weapon.

The person who searched the child's bag didn't find a weapon -- and a few hours later, Zwerner had been shot.

The school division didn't reveal who searched the boy's bag, and they haven't speculated on how he got a weapon past that search.