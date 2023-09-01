LIVE: Newport News police, city, school officials speak after 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher

Police Chief Steve Drew, Superintendent Dr. George Parker II, and Mayor Phillip Jones are speaking Monday afternoon in a press conference about Richneck Elementary.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A coalition of Newport News police officers, school officials, and city lawmakers came together on Monday to speak about a case where a 6-year-old child is accused of shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Tyner Drive around 2 p.m. Emergency teams rushed to the school to make sure the children were alright, and to help 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary.

She'd been shot and was seriously hurt. Police took a 6-year-old student into custody. Medics took Zwerner to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but over the weekend, her condition has slightly improved, according to Police Cheif Steve Drew.

Chief Drew on Monday offered the first description of how the shooting happened. He had previously said that the shooting was not accidental and declined to elaborate.

He said the student pulled a handgun out, pointed it at the teacher, and fired at her. He said there was no physical struggle over the gun preceding the gunshot.

Zwerner is currently in stable condition in an area hospital.

There are still lingering questions in the case. Teachers and school staff members have asked if there were any warning signs that this child had violent intentions.

Police haven't said if they're charging the boy in this shooting -- but legal analysts say that even if he is charged, he's not old enough to be charged as an adult.

Drew also said the gun had been legally purchased by the boy's mother, but it wasn't yet clear how the 6-year-old got ahold of the weapon.