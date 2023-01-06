Staff member shot at Richneck Elementary in Newport News; no students hurt

A spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools said a staff member was hurt. The school is locked down, and there's a reunification site for parents.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are responding to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

Michelle Price, a spokeswoman with Newport News Public Schools, confirmed a staff member was hurt. We don't know how serious the employee's injuries are.

The police department said an adult was taken to a hospital, but no students were hurt in the shooting.

A few minutes before 3 p.m., a spokesperson for Newport News police said there was "no longer an active shooter."

The school was put on lockdown around 2 p.m., and officers have started reuniting parents with their students at a reunification site.

The Newport News Police Department said police are working to learn more.

They're setting up an area to share more details with local media.