Bond granted for assistant principal accused of crimes against children

The Commonwealth's Attorney said the victim was a student at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, and the alleged crimes happened between 2015 and 2018.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A judge has granted bond for a Newport News assistant principal accused of child sex crimes in Chesapeake.

Jason Taylor's bond was set at $88,000, and his attorney, Shaw Cline, said he expects Taylor to be released sometime on Thursday.

Taylor is an assistant principal at Warwick High School, but a Newport News Public Schools spokeswoman said the crimes Taylor is accused of committing happened before he started working for the school division.

Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between 2015 and 2018 and involved a teenage girl. The Commonwealth's Attorney said the victim was a student at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake and that Taylor groomed her over the years, eventually having sexual relations with her.

13News Now has reached out to Chesapeake Public Schools to confirm if Taylor previously worked in its school division.

The prosecutor also told the judge there is another victim who came forward to detectives but those incidents happened in another city. Taylor’s defense attorney said he isn’t aware of a second victim or additional charges.