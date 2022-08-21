x
Norfolk Police investigating pedestrian hit and run on Brambleton

NPD tweeted around 7:30 a.m. that a woman was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a hit and run that involved a pedestrian Sunday Morning, the department said. 

The department tweeted that it had received a call for the incident in the 800 block of W. Brambleton Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. 

A woman was taken to the hospital and was so badly hurt that her injuries were considered life-threatening, the department said. 

No information was released about the vehicle involved, and this investigation was ongoing as of Sunday morning. 

Anyone with information on the situation can submit a tip p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

