'Playing with a gun' | Court documents reveal more about Chesapeake Candlelight Drive death investigation

In newly released court documents, Chesapeake police officers detail the moments they pulled over a car to find an 18-year-old shot to death in the back seat.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In the arrest warrants for 18-year-olds Jayshawn Brown and Dylan Albert, investigators detail how police found an 18-year-old man dead inside the back of a car the two were driving in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police say it started with a 911 call from a neighbor on Candlelight Drive on the night of January 19. The caller said they heard a gunshot and saw two people carrying someone into a red Ford.

Neighbors told police the home where the gunshot was heard from is vacant, but they said they often hear and see people go into it.

Court records stated officers found blood inside the home, trailing from the front door to the driveway. They said they also found a bullet in the ceiling, but no shell casing.

Investigators said they sent out an alert to other units to be on the lookout for a red Ford. That's when officers said they got a call about a car matching the description driving down North Battlefield Boulevard.

Police tried pulling the car over, but the driver kept going until they reached the parking lot of the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Albert was identified as the driver and Brown was the front-seat passenger. Albert allegedly told police that someone who had been shot was in the back of the car.

According to the arrest warrant, officers said they opened the back door to find 18-year-old Stanford Sharpe dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Brown wouldn't make a statement before he sought an attorney. They said Albert made a brief statement to officers on the scene about "playing with a gun," before he invoked his right to council.

Through a search warrant, officers said they found a backpack on the floor of the car that had an empty handgun magazine and a loaded handgun magazine. A handgun wasn't found in either the car or at the home on Candlelight Drive, however.

During the investigation, police said they learned Brown allegedly contacted his brother earlier that night for help after Sharpe got hurt. The brother told police he was at work when Brown showed up, handed him a bag, and asked, "Where is the hospital at?"

According to the brother, he followed Brown in his own car as they drove to the nearest hospital when he saw officers pull Brown over and remove Sharpe from the back seat.

Brown's brother told police he recognized Sharpe and went to Sharpe's mother's home to tell her that her son was at the hospital.

The brother said that's when he opened the bag Brown gave him earlier and found a 9mm handgun inside it.

The brother then reportedly took the gun to Chesapeake Police headquarters.