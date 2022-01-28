Chesapeake man faces 10 felony charges related to child pornography crimes

Jonathan Ray Wilson, 34, is charged with several counts of Custodian Sexual Abuse, Producing Child Pornography, Possessing Child Pornography and Victim Under Age 13.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department arrested a man on Jan. 18 and charged him with a slew of felony child pornography violations.

A spokesman for the department said CPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted a search at a house in the 700 block of Eden Way North, which isn't far from Greenbrier Mall.

It led to the arrest of Jonathan Ray Wilson, 34.

Wilson is charged with several counts of Custodian Sexual Abuse, Producing Child Pornography, Possessing Child Pornography, and Victim Under Age 13. He's facing 10 felonies, altogether.

His court date hasn't been announced, yet. Police are still investigating the case.

If you know anything that could aid detectives while they look into these crimes, please call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or submit a tip online.