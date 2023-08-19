Chesapeake Police officer seriously injured while conducting traffic stop Saturday morning

This happened at around 2:30 Saturday morning on S. Military Hwy near Bainbridge Blvd.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake Police officer was seriously injured Saturday morning when he was struck by a car while conducting a traffic stop.

According to a department spokesperson, this happened at around 2:30 Saturday morning on S. Military Hwy near Bainbridge Blvd. A Chesapeake Police Officer had stopped a vehicle and was talking to the driver when another vehicle crashed into the police vehicle and struck the officer.

The spokesperson said the officer who was stuck is in serious condition.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that struck the officer were both transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle which struck the officer is currently under arrest but did not specify what that person has been charged with. They also didn't mention if alcohol or speed was involved in the crash.