Child shot in Midtown area of Portsmouth

Officials said the child, who was shot on Harvard Road, was taken to the hospital.

Officials said they responded to the 40 block of Harvard Road around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a boy who had been shot.

Police did not release the age of the victim or the severity of his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.