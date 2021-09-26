Three separate shootings leave three dead, two injured in Portsmouth and Norfolk

Portsmouth resident Bryant Hughes did not see what happened, but he noted the rising gun violence across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are dead and three others were injured in three separate shootings overnight in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

The Norfolk shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on September 26.

Hours later, around 9:30a.m., crime scene tape still surrounded the home where it happened at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and on West Balview Avenue.

Two people are dead and another person is in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting is “possibly domestic related” - calling it an “isolated incident.”

A neighbor who lives across the street, but did not want to appear on camera, said she knows the family who lives here and saw them last night. But police have not confirmed who any of the people involved in the shooting are.

Officers say they’re not looking for any additional suspects.

In Portsmouth, one man is dead after someone shot him near the intersection of Randolph Street and Lansing Avenue. Another person is in the hospital with critical injuries.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on September 26.

Portsmouth resident Bryant Hughes did not see what happened, but he noted the rising gun violence across Hampton Roads.

"All this killing needs to stop. All this hate and violence needs to stop," he said. "This is the time that we should be gathering, coming together, and working together. Instead people are harming each other. It's very disheartening."

Another neighbor shared photos of the scene, showing crime scene tape and officers surrounding a silver car.

Before that, around 2 a.m., Portsmouth police say someone shot and injured a man in the 300 block of High Street. He’s recovering in the hospital.