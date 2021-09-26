Shooting in Norfolk home leaves two dead; one seriously injured

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in the early hours of September 26 that left two people dead and one person with serious injuries.
The Norfolk Police Department received the call at 3:27 a.m., according to a tweet.
They responded to the incident at a home in the 200 block of West Balview Avenue.
Upon arrival, two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third person was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Norfolk police believe that this was an isolated incident and that it may possibly be domestic in nature. There is no search for additional suspects at this time.
This story will be updated when new details are provided.