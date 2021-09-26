Shooting in Norfolk home leaves two dead; one seriously injured

The Norfolk Police Department received the call at 3:27 a.m., according to a tweet. They believe that this was an isolated incident.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in the early hours of September 26 that left two people dead and one person with serious injuries.

The Norfolk Police Department received the call at 3:27 a.m., according to a tweet.

They responded to the incident at a home in the 200 block of West Balview Avenue.

Upon arrival, two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third person was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk police believe that this was an isolated incident and that it may possibly be domestic in nature. There is no search for additional suspects at this time.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting that is possibly domestic-related at a home in the 200 blk of W. Balview Ave. 2 people have been pronounced dead at the scene. 1 has been taken to SNGH w/ life-threatening injuries. More details to follow. Call came in at 3:27 a.m. pic.twitter.com/rjKrurbOoH — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 26, 2021