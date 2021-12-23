Police: Man found shot to death in vehicle overnight in Newport News

Officers said they found a 20-year-old man in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. The incident occurred in the 1100 block of 22nd St.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 21, 2021.

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in Newport News.

The Newport News Police Department said it was called around 12:38 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of 22nd Street.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 20-year-old man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He died there.

Investigators are currently seeking answers on the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police have not released any other information at this time.