Police: Man found shot to death in vehicle overnight in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 21, 2021.
Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in Newport News.
The Newport News Police Department said it was called around 12:38 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of 22nd Street.
When police arrived at the scene they found a 20-year-old man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He died there.
Investigators are currently seeking answers on the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police have not released any other information at this time.
If you know anything about the shooting, Newport News police are asking you to call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.